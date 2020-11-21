LEGEND BIOTECH (NASDAQ:LEGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech last released its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business earned $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS LEGEND BIOTECH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech’s stock was trading at $25.96 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LEGN shares have increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $28.90.

ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 21st, 2020. The reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1.

HOW HAS ESPEY MFG. & ELECTRONICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ stock was trading at $19.11 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ESP shares have increased by 0.4% and is now trading at $19.18.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:MLSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific’s stock was trading at $1.52 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MLSS shares have increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $1.55.

OPERA (NASDAQ:OPRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera last released its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Opera has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Opera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OPERA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera’s stock was trading at $8.96 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, OPRA shares have decreased by 2.9% and is now trading at $8.70.