OPTIBASE (NASDAQ:OBAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Optibase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.0. Optibase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OPTIBASE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase’s stock was trading at $11.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OBAS stock has increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $11.10.

SEMTECH (NASDAQ:SMTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech last released its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company earned $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.6. Semtech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEMTECH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech’s stock was trading at $33.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMTC stock has increased by 113.7% and is now trading at $72.20.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMS)

GMS last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GMS has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. GMS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GMS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GMS)

GMS’s stock was trading at $19.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GMS stock has increased by 42.8% and is now trading at $27.41.

