PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:PDLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PDL Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PDLB stock has decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $9.80.

GENMAB A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Genmab A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENMAB A/S’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S’s stock was trading at $20.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GMAB shares have increased by 91.4% and is now trading at $39.43.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS (NYSE:CAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. CrossAmerica Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners’ stock was trading at $14.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAPL stock has decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $14.51.

VULCAN MATERIALS (NYSE:VMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2.

HOW HAS VULCAN MATERIALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials’ stock was trading at $117.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VMC shares have increased by 16.9% and is now trading at $137.47.