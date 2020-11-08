PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:PESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $22.05 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5.

HOW HAS PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ stock was trading at $6.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PESI stock has decreased by 1.5% and is now trading at $6.11.

YATRA ONLINE (NASDAQ:YTRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online last released its earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $3.13 million during the quarter. Yatra Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yatra Online has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YATRA ONLINE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online’s stock was trading at $2.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YTRA stock has decreased by 54.9% and is now trading at $0.97.

SENSUS HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:SRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company earned $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Sensus Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SENSUS HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare’s stock was trading at $3.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRTS shares have decreased by 27.1% and is now trading at $2.37.

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NVIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InVivo Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS INVIVO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVIV shares have decreased by 67.0% and is now trading at $0.5280.