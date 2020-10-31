SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP (NASDAQ:SMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stock was trading at $29.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMBC stock has decreased by 13.9% and is now trading at $25.48.

STIFEL FINANCIAL (NYSE:SF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial last announced its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Stifel Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STIFEL FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial’s stock was trading at $41.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SF stock has increased by 41.3% and is now trading at $58.46.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:WNEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last issued its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp’s stock was trading at $6.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WNEB shares have decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $5.76.

CYRUSONE (NASDAQ:CONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.23. CyrusOne has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year. CyrusOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYRUSONE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne’s stock was trading at $55.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CONE shares have increased by 27.2% and is now trading at $71.05.