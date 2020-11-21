SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SMMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Summit Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $3.35 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SMMT shares have increased by 31.3% and is now trading at $4.40.

ITERUM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ITRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. Iterum Therapeutics has generated ($7.10) earnings per share over the last year. Iterum Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITERUM THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.4601 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ITRM shares have increased by 16.5% and is now trading at $0.5362.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UGI)

UGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. UGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UGI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:UGI)

UGI’s stock was trading at $33.25 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, UGI shares have increased by 7.9% and is now trading at $35.88.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 17th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. GWG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. GWG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GWG’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG’s stock was trading at $7.60 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GWGH stock has increased by 3.8% and is now trading at $7.89.