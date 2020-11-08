STERICYCLE (NASDAQ:SRCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm earned $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Stericycle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STERICYCLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle’s stock was trading at $51.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SRCL shares have increased by 42.6% and is now trading at $73.51.

BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial has generated $9.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.4. Brighthouse Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial’s stock was trading at $24.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BHF shares have increased by 31.2% and is now trading at $31.52.

YELP (NYSE:YELP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm earned $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Yelp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YELP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp’s stock was trading at $24.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YELP stock has decreased by 0.2% and is now trading at $23.94.

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ACLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Axcelis Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies’ stock was trading at $21.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ACLS shares have increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $24.26.