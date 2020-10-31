WERNER ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:WERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Werner Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WERNER ENTERPRISES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises’ stock was trading at $32.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WERN shares have increased by 18.0% and is now trading at $38.02.

RYERSON (NYSE:RYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson last announced its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Ryerson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RYERSON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson’s stock was trading at $6.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RYI stock has increased by 17.3% and is now trading at $7.87.

ZENDESK (NYSE:ZEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business earned $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zendesk has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year. Zendesk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZENDESK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk’s stock was trading at $65.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ZEN stock has increased by 68.9% and is now trading at $110.94.

NUVASIVE (NASDAQ:NUVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm earned $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year. NuVasive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUVASIVE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive’s stock was trading at $49.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NUVA stock has decreased by 10.1% and is now trading at $44.43.

