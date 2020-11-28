CABOT (NYSE:CBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. Cabot has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. Cabot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CABOT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot’s stock was trading at $29.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBT stock has increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $43.61.

VMWARE (NYSE:VMW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMW)

VMware last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware has generated $4.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. VMware has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VMWARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VMW)

VMware’s stock was trading at $106.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VMW stock has increased by 34.0% and is now trading at $142.08.

RAVEN INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:RAVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries last released its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Raven Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RAVEN INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries’ stock was trading at $25.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RAVN shares have increased by 4.3% and is now trading at $26.29.

SAFE-T GROUP (NASDAQ:SFET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SAFE-T GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group’s stock was trading at $1.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFET shares have decreased by 22.1% and is now trading at $1.06.