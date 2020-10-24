HEXCEL (NYSE:HXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAN)

Hexcel last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm earned $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Hexcel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEXCEL'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Hexcel’s stock was trading at $52.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HXL stock has decreased by 32.8% and is now trading at $35.50.

AMPHENOL (NYSE:APH) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Amphenol last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Amphenol has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMPHENOL'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Amphenol’s stock was trading at $84.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, APH shares have increased by 42.1% and is now trading at $119.75.

SIRIUS XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Sirius XM last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Its revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Sirius XM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SIRIUS XM'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Sirius XM’s stock was trading at $6.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SIRI shares have decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $5.98.

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:UTMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Utah Medical Products last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3.

HOW HAS UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Utah Medical Products’ stock was trading at $88.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UTMD shares have decreased by 4.0% and is now trading at $84.92.