K12 (NYSE:LRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LRN)

K12 last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. K12 has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. K12 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS K12’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:LRN)

K12’s stock was trading at $17.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LRN shares have increased by 39.1% and is now trading at $23.87.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:QSR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International last posted its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Restaurant Brands International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International’s stock was trading at $47.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QSR stock has increased by 8.8% and is now trading at $52.00.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ENVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International last posted its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Enova International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENOVA INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International’s stock was trading at $16.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ENVA shares have decreased by 5.5% and is now trading at $15.35.

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES (NYSE:AVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.11. AvalonBay Communities has generated $9.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. AvalonBay Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities’ stock was trading at $195.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVB shares have decreased by 29.0% and is now trading at $139.13.