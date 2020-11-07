MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mplx has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year. Mplx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MPLX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx’s stock was trading at $15.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MPLX stock has increased by 17.7% and is now trading at $18.14.

ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:OCFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company earned $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. OneConnect Financial Technology has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY? (NYSE:OCFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Q2 has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Q2 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS Q2’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2’s stock was trading at $67.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QTWO shares have increased by 49.6% and is now trading at $100.71.

INVESTORS TITLE (NASDAQ:ITIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $61.75 million during the quarter. Investors Title has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Investors Title has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTORS TITLE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title’s stock was trading at $143.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ITIC stock has increased by 5.8% and is now trading at $151.50.