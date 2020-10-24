NVR (NYSE:NVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COF)

NVR last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. The company earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Its revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NVR has generated $221.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NVR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:COF)

NVR’s stock was trading at $3,411.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVR shares have increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $4,205.99.

COHEN & STEERS (NYSE:CNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Cohen & Steers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COHEN & STEERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers’ stock was trading at $52.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNS shares have increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $57.75.

SONOCO PRODUCTS (NYSE:SON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Its revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SONOCO PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products’ stock was trading at $47.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SON stock has increased by 11.6% and is now trading at $53.21.

SEVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:SVBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Severn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEVERN BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp’s stock was trading at $6.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SVBI shares have decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $6.37.