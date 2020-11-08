INVITAE (NYSE:NVTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.18. The firm earned $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Invitae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVITAE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae’s stock was trading at $15.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVTA shares have increased by 182.4% and is now trading at $44.76.

CANADA GOOSE (NYSE:GOOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business earned $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Its revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canada Goose has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Canada Goose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADA GOOSE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose’s stock was trading at $19.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GOOS stock has increased by 63.0% and is now trading at $32.18.

SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS (NYSE:SHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company earned $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors’ stock was trading at $9.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHO shares have decreased by 12.9% and is now trading at $7.96.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:ACEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business earned $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Accel Entertainment has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT? (NYSE:ACEL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accel Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

