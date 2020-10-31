PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA (NYSE:PKG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America has generated $7.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Packaging Co. of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACKAGING CO. OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America’s stock was trading at $85.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PKG shares have increased by 34.1% and is now trading at $114.49.

TRXADE GROUP (NASDAQ:MEDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group last announced its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Trxade Group has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.3. Trxade Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRXADE GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group’s stock was trading at $4.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MEDS shares have decreased by 15.7% and is now trading at $4.18.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PPBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.8. Pacific Premier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stock was trading at $18.73 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PPBI stock has increased by 36.1% and is now trading at $25.50.

PSYCHEMEDICS (NASDAQ:PMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Psychemedics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Psychemedics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PSYCHEMEDICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics’ stock was trading at $6.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PMD shares have decreased by 45.8% and is now trading at $3.77.