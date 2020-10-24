CONTAINER STORE GROUP (NYSE:TCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Container Store Group last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. Container Store Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Container Store Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONTAINER STORE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Container Store Group’s stock was trading at $2.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TCS shares have increased by 308.3% and is now trading at $9.84.

METROPOLITAN BANK (NYSE:MCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Metropolitan Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS METROPOLITAN BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank’s stock was trading at $34.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MCB stock has decreased by 15.0% and is now trading at $29.73.

HERC (NYSE:HRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRI)

Herc last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm earned $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Herc has generated $3.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Herc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HRI)

Herc’s stock was trading at $26.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HRI shares have increased by 79.3% and is now trading at $46.70.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LKFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm earned $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7.

HOW HAS LAKELAND FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial’s stock was trading at $35.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LKFN stock has increased by 40.0% and is now trading at $49.21.