TRONOX (NYSE:TROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Tronox has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.7. Tronox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRONOX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox’s stock was trading at $5.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TROX stock has increased by 67.3% and is now trading at $9.77.

AETHLON MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AEMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Aethlon Medical has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Aethlon Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AETHLON MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical’s stock was trading at $1.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEMD stock has decreased by 32.7% and is now trading at $1.34.

FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.5. Flex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex’s stock was trading at $9.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLEX stock has increased by 50.9% and is now trading at $14.15.

HUB GROUP (NASDAQ:HUBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm earned $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Its revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hub Group has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Hub Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUB GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group’s stock was trading at $41.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HUBG shares have increased by 21.5% and is now trading at $50.13.

