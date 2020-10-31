WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:WH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stock was trading at $39.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WH stock has increased by 16.3% and is now trading at $46.51.

MARINE PRODUCTS (NYSE:MPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Marine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARINE PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products’ stock was trading at $10.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MPX shares have increased by 57.2% and is now trading at $15.86.

SEAGEN (NASDAQ:SGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Its revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagen has generated ($1.33) earnings per share over the last year. Seagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEAGEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen’s stock was trading at $104.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SGEN stock has increased by 59.6% and is now trading at $166.80.

LAZARD (NYSE:LAZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. Its revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lazard has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Lazard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LAZARD’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard’s stock was trading at $29.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAZ shares have increased by 13.7% and is now trading at $33.67.

