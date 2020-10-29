Earnings results for Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Myers Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Myers Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myers Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.25%. The high price target for MYE is $14.00 and the low price target for MYE is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Myers Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Myers Industries has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $13.72. Myers Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Myers Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Myers Industries is 69.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Myers Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.50% next year. This indicates that Myers Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

In the past three months, Myers Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Myers Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE



Earnings for Myers Industries are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Myers Industries is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.05. Myers Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

