Earnings results for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Mylan last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Mylan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mylan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.30%. The high price target for MYL is $27.00 and the low price target for MYL is $16.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mylan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Mylan has a forecasted upside of 34.3% from its current price of $15.14. Mylan has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan does not currently pay a dividend. Mylan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

In the past three months, Mylan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Mylan is held by insiders. 88.18% of the stock of Mylan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL



Earnings for Mylan are expected to grow by 0.90% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Mylan is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Mylan is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. Mylan has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mylan has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

