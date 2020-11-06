Earnings results for Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Mylan last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Its revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Mylan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mylan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.30%. The high price target for MYL is $27.00 and the low price target for MYL is $16.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mylan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Mylan has a forecasted upside of 34.3% from its current price of $15.14. Mylan has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan does not currently pay a dividend. Mylan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

In the past three months, Mylan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Mylan is held by insiders. 88.18% of the stock of Mylan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL



Earnings for Mylan are expected to grow by 0.90% in the coming year, from $4.46 to $4.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Mylan is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Mylan is 28.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Mylan has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Mylan has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

