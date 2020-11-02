Earnings results for MYR Group (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Veracyte last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company earned $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Veracyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veracyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.47%. The high price target for VCYT is $40.00 and the low price target for VCYT is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veracyte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.25, Veracyte has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $34.66. Veracyte has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Veracyte does not currently pay a dividend. Veracyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Veracyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,461,468.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Veracyte is held by insiders.

Earnings for Veracyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -55.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -55.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veracyte has a P/B Ratio of 7.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

