Earnings results for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

MYR Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The company earned $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. MYR Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MYR Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.08%. The high price target for MYRG is $40.00 and the low price target for MYRG is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MYR Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.33, MYR Group has a forecasted downside of 26.1% from its current price of $43.74. MYR Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group does not currently pay a dividend. MYR Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

In the past three months, MYR Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,835,249.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of MYR Group is held by insiders. 92.17% of the stock of MYR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG



Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 5.63% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $3.19 per share. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 15.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.06. MYR Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

