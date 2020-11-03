Earnings results for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-24.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-15.5.

Nabors Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries has generated ($66.00) earnings per share over the last year. Nabors Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.89%. The high price target for NBR is $125.00 and the low price target for NBR is $15.00. There are currently 11 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Nabors Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

In the past three months, Nabors Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.91% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by insiders. 56.07% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR



Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($78.61) to ($76.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Nabors Industries is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nabors Industries is -0.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nabors Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.11. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

