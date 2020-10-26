Earnings results for Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Nam Tai Property last released its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nam Tai Property has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Dividend Strength: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property does not currently pay a dividend. Nam Tai Property does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

In the past three months, Nam Tai Property insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.90% of the stock of Nam Tai Property is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.95% of the stock of Nam Tai Property is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP



The P/E ratio of Nam Tai Property is -13.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nam Tai Property is -13.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nam Tai Property has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

