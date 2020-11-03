Earnings results for Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Nantkwest last released its earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Nantkwest has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Nantkwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nantkwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 139.04%. The high price target for NK is $18.00 and the low price target for NK is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nantkwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Nantkwest has a forecasted upside of 139.0% from its current price of $7.53. Nantkwest has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest does not currently pay a dividend. Nantkwest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

In the past three months, Nantkwest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,228,619.00 in company stock. 71.73% of the stock of Nantkwest is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.72% of the stock of Nantkwest is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK



Earnings for Nantkwest are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Nantkwest is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nantkwest is -10.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nantkwest has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

