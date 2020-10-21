Earnings results for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Nasdaq last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq has generated $5.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Nasdaq has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nasdaq in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.56%. The high price target for NDAQ is $145.00 and the low price target for NDAQ is $100.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nasdaq has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.27, Nasdaq has a forecasted downside of 0.6% from its current price of $128.99. Nasdaq has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nasdaq has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nasdaq is 39.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nasdaq will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.61% next year. This indicates that Nasdaq will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

In the past three months, Nasdaq insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,063,827.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by insiders. 74.28% of the stock of Nasdaq is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ



Earnings for Nasdaq are expected to grow by 1.18% in the coming year, from $5.94 to $6.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 26.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Nasdaq is 26.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Nasdaq has a PEG Ratio of 2.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nasdaq has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

