Earnings results for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

National Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business earned $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. National Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.94%. The high price target for NBHC is $42.00 and the low price target for NBHC is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Bank is 31.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.80% next year. This indicates that National Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

In the past three months, National Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of National Bank is held by insiders. 97.91% of the stock of National Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC



Earnings for National Bank are expected to decrease by -11.84% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of National Bank is 12.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. National Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

