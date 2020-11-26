Earnings results for National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Analyst Opinion on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.14%. The high price target for NKSH is $32.00 and the low price target for NKSH is $32.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, National Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $31.33. National Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.62%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Bankshares is 54.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.98% next year. This indicates that National Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

In the past three months, National Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $19,068.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.39% of the stock of National Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 30.18% of the stock of National Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH



Earnings for National Bankshares are expected to decrease by -5.29% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of National Bankshares is 12.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.76. The P/E ratio of National Bankshares is 12.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. National Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

