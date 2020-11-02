Earnings results for National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:MED)

MEDIFAST INC is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Medifast last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm earned $220 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 million. Medifast has generated $5.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Medifast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:MED)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medifast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $206.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.10%. The high price target for MED is $230.00 and the low price target for MED is $180.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medifast has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $206.67, Medifast has a forecasted upside of 47.1% from its current price of $140.49. Medifast has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:MED)

Medifast pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medifast has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medifast is 75.84%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Medifast will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.66% next year. This indicates that Medifast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:MED)

In the past three months, Medifast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $826,850.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Medifast is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:MED



Earnings for Medifast are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $8.89 to $10.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 21.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Medifast is 21.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. Medifast has a P/B Ratio of 15.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here