Earnings results for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

National Energy Services Reunited last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company earned $203.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. National Energy Services Reunited has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.51%. The high price target for NESR is $18.00 and the low price target for NESR is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Energy Services Reunited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, National Energy Services Reunited has a forecasted upside of 98.5% from its current price of $8.06. National Energy Services Reunited has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited does not currently pay a dividend. National Energy Services Reunited does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

In the past three months, National Energy Services Reunited insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.58% of the stock of National Energy Services Reunited is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR



Earnings for National Energy Services Reunited are expected to grow by 48.15% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 19.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of National Energy Services Reunited is 19.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Unclassified sector average P/E ratio of about 2.13. National Energy Services Reunited has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here