Earnings results for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

National Fuel Gas last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. Its revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. National Fuel Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Fuel Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.79%. The high price target for NFG is $52.00 and the low price target for NFG is $43.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Fuel Gas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.31, National Fuel Gas has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $40.86. National Fuel Gas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Fuel Gas has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Fuel Gas is 51.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, National Fuel Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.24% next year. This indicates that National Fuel Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

In the past three months, National Fuel Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of National Fuel Gas is held by insiders. 72.97% of the stock of National Fuel Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)



Earnings for National Fuel Gas are expected to grow by 30.39% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of National Fuel Gas is 52.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of National Fuel Gas is 52.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. National Fuel Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

