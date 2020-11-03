Earnings results for National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

National HealthCare last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter. National HealthCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3.

Analyst Opinion on National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC)

Dividend Strength: National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC)

National HealthCare pays a meaningful dividend of 3.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National HealthCare has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC)

In the past three months, National HealthCare insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.11% of the stock of National HealthCare is held by insiders. 46.79% of the stock of National HealthCare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC



The P/E ratio of National HealthCare is 29.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of National HealthCare is 29.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. National HealthCare has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

