Earnings results for National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

National Oilwell Varco last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Oilwell Varco has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. National Oilwell Varco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Oilwell Varco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.06%. The high price target for NOV is $33.00 and the low price target for NOV is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

National Oilwell Varco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.55, National Oilwell Varco has a forecasted upside of 80.1% from its current price of $9.19. National Oilwell Varco has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco does not currently pay a dividend. National Oilwell Varco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

In the past three months, National Oilwell Varco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of National Oilwell Varco is held by insiders. 94.33% of the stock of National Oilwell Varco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV



Earnings for National Oilwell Varco are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of National Oilwell Varco is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of National Oilwell Varco is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. National Oilwell Varco has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

