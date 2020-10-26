Earnings results for National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

National Presto Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. National Presto Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Dividend Strength: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Presto Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

In the past three months, National Presto Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.20% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by insiders. 57.44% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK



National Presto Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here