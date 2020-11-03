Earnings results for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

National Research last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter. National Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. National Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for National Research.

Dividend Strength: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research does not currently pay a dividend. National Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

In the past three months, National Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $581,548.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of National Research is held by insiders. 41.84% of the stock of National Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC



The P/E ratio of National Research is 37.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of National Research is 37.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.10. National Research has a P/B Ratio of 40.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

