Earnings results for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

National Vision last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year. National Vision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.71%. The high price target for EYE is $46.00 and the low price target for EYE is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Vision has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.70, National Vision has a forecasted downside of 13.7% from its current price of $43.69. National Vision has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision does not currently pay a dividend. National Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

In the past three months, National Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of National Vision is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE



Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 475.00% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of National Vision is -118.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of National Vision is -118.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. National Vision has a PEG Ratio of 100.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Vision has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

