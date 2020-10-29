Earnings results for Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Natus Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The business earned $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Natus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natus Medical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Natus Medical.

Dividend Strength: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Natus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

In the past three months, Natus Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,636.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by insiders. 90.43% of the stock of Natus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS



Earnings for Natus Medical are expected to grow by 754.55% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Natus Medical is -868.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

