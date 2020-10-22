Earnings results for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

NatWest Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. NatWest Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NatWest Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group does not currently pay a dividend. NatWest Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

In the past three months, NatWest Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of NatWest Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG



Earnings for NatWest Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 30.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. NatWest Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

