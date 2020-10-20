Earnings results for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Navient last released its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Navient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.41%. The high price target for NAVI is $18.00 and the low price target for NAVI is $10.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Navient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.31, Navient has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $9.74. Navient has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navient has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Navient is 24.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Navient will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.81% next year. This indicates that Navient will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

In the past three months, Navient insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $443,860.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Navient is held by insiders. 95.93% of the stock of Navient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI



Earnings for Navient are expected to decrease by -11.34% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Navient is 6.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Navient is 6.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Navient has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

