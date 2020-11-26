Earnings results for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 26.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navios Maritime Acquisition has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.38% of the stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition is -2.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

