Earnings results for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 25.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navios Maritime Acquisition has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.38% of the stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

