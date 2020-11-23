Earnings results for Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.77.

Navios Maritime last issued its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.22. The company earned $97.13 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.04% of the stock of Navios Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.17. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

