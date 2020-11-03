Earnings results for Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Navios Maritime Containers.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Containers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Containers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.66% of the stock of Navios Maritime Containers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Containers is 5.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Containers is 5.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.09. Navios Maritime Containers has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

