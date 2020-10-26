Earnings results for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

NBT Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm earned $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. NBT Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.42%. The high price target for NBTB is $35.00 and the low price target for NBTB is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NBT Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.50, NBT Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $29.17. NBT Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NBT Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of NBT Bancorp is 39.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NBT Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.26% next year. This indicates that NBT Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

In the past three months, NBT Bancorp insiders have sold 1,245.53% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $93,450.00 in company stock and sold $1,257,400.00 in company stock. Only 3.29% of the stock of NBT Bancorp is held by insiders. 55.18% of the stock of NBT Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB



Earnings for NBT Bancorp are expected to grow by 20.79% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of NBT Bancorp is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of NBT Bancorp is 13.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.43. NBT Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here