Earnings results for NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

NCR last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. NCR has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. NCR has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NCR in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.39%. The high price target for NCR is $32.00 and the low price target for NCR is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NCR has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, NCR has a forecasted upside of 30.4% from its current price of $21.09. NCR has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR does not currently pay a dividend. NCR does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NCR (NYSE:NCR)

In the past three months, NCR insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $287,048.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of NCR is held by insiders. 88.26% of the stock of NCR is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NCR (NYSE:NCR



Earnings for NCR are expected to grow by 39.38% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of NCR is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of NCR is 6.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. NCR has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here