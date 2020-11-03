Earnings results for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Neenah last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah has generated $3.47 earnings per share over the last year. Neenah has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neenah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.70%. The high price target for NP is $62.00 and the low price target for NP is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neenah has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.50, Neenah has a forecasted upside of 52.7% from its current price of $38.31. Neenah has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Neenah has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Neenah is 54.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Neenah will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.95% in the coming year. This indicates that Neenah may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

In the past three months, Neenah insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $198,258.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Neenah is held by insiders. 90.04% of the stock of Neenah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neenah (NYSE:NP



Earnings for Neenah are expected to grow by 34.69% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Neenah is -153.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neenah is -153.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neenah has a P/B Ratio of 1.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

