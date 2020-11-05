Earnings results for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Nelnet last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm earned $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.24 million. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Nelnet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nelnet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.12%. The high price target for NNI is $52.00 and the low price target for NNI is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nelnet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Nelnet has a forecasted downside of 18.1% from its current price of $63.51. Nelnet has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nelnet has been increasing its dividend for 5 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

In the past three months, Nelnet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $97,500.00 in company stock. 44.97% of the stock of Nelnet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.07% of the stock of Nelnet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI



The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 20.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Nelnet is 20.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Nelnet has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here