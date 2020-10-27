Earnings results for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

NeoGenomics last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Its revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGenomics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoGenomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.17%. The high price target for NEO is $46.00 and the low price target for NEO is $14.50. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoGenomics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.09, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.68, NeoGenomics has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $41.95. NeoGenomics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics does not currently pay a dividend. NeoGenomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

In the past three months, NeoGenomics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,157,671.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of NeoGenomics is held by insiders. 91.67% of the stock of NeoGenomics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO



Earnings for NeoGenomics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of NeoGenomics is -839.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeoGenomics has a P/B Ratio of 8.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

