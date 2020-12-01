Earnings results for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

NetApp last announced its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. NetApp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NetApp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.12%. The high price target for NTAP is $74.00 and the low price target for NTAP is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 14 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NetApp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.65, NetApp has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $53.31. NetApp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NetApp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of NetApp is 54.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NetApp will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.00% next year. This indicates that NetApp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

In the past three months, NetApp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,018,719.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of NetApp is held by insiders. 92.70% of the stock of NetApp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP



Earnings for NetApp are expected to decrease by -1.87% in the coming year, from $2.68 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of NetApp is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of NetApp is 15.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 78.81. NetApp has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NetApp has a P/B Ratio of 48.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

